Meeting On Gas Hub In Istanbul Will Not Take Place On March 22 - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The international meeting of gas consumers and suppliers on the gas hub, scheduled for March 22 in Istanbul, will not take place, and a new date has not been set yet, a source in the Turkish Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

In January, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that meeting on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15. At the end of February, it was reported that the meeting was expected to take place on March 22.

"No, there will be no meeting on March 22, a new date has not been set yet," the source said, without specifying whether the forum will take place before the end of the month.

