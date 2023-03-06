Meeting on Gas Hub in Istanbul Will Not Take Place on March 22 - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The international meeting of gas consumers and suppliers on the gas hub, scheduled for March 22 in Istanbul, will not take place, and a new date has not been set yet, a source in the Turkish Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

In January, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that meeting on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15. At the end of February, it was reported that the meeting was expected to take place on March 22.

"No, there will be no meeting on March 22, a new date has not been set yet," the source said, without specifying whether the forum will take place before the end of the month.