Meeting reviews amendments to KP Charity Act 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) An important meeting regarding the proposed amendments in Section 12 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charity Act 2019 under the auspices of KP Law Department was held here with Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate in the chair.

Senior officials of Charity Commission, board of Revenue, Home and Law Departments attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed proposed amendments to Section 12 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charity Act 2019, which is related to registration of charities. The proposed amendments were considered in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Law issued instructions to make the registration process more robust and effective so that the financial sources of NGOs are transparent and prevent the financing of terrorism.

During the meeting, all the concerned bodies presented their suggestions and agreed that effective steps will be taken to strengthen the transparency and legal framework in the charity sector.

The provincial minister directed all relevant institutions to finalize the proposed amendments and ensure their implementation as soon as possible.

APP/aqk