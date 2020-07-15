Meeting reviews COVID-19 responsive programme of Rs 70 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the project titled "COVID19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme" worth Rs.70 Billion.

During the meeting Jehanzeb Khan said that to mitigate COVID-19 impact, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has launched a special program with an outlay of Rs.70 billion having special focus on public health surveillance and disease detection, up-gradation of district headquarters and Tehsil headquarters Hospitals, provision of quarantine and testing facilities at ports, clean drinking water, solid waste management and improving local infrastructure.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Members of the Planning Commission, Chief Executive Officer of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority, Advisor Development Budget-M/o PD&SI and senior officials of ministries were present.

Jehanzeb said that the project would be implemented in partnership with provincial and local agencies to respond and reduce the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and contribute in restoring normal life after lockdown and putting back economy on growth trajectory.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the need to renovate health facilities across the country. The projects have to be prepared urgently in order to meet the challenges faced by the present crisis.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission advised to be vigilant for any duplication of the projects. He further noted that for addressing the challenges, there need to be a strong national team with dedicated people with requisite qualifications and experience.

The block allocation of Rs. 70 Billion earmarked in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for COVID19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Program will be utilized through projects prepared by federal and provincial governments.

The provincial government will share 50 percent of the project cost which would increase the outlay to worth Rs. 140 Billion.

This is an excellent collaboration between Federal Government and Provinces to upgrade health system and revive local economy.