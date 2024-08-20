Meeting Reviews Performance Of TEVTA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the technical educational institutes to ensure the provision of the skills and trainings of the modern era.
He issued these directives while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here on Tuesday.
Besides, Secretary Industries/Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Aafaq, directors and other officials of the authority also attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed overall performance of the authority and progress on achievement of targets assigned to the authorities for improvement in the technical education.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant directed TEVTA to perform their responsibilities within the stipulated time period and completion of all procedures within the required timelines.
He said that the sector of the technical education will be put on the track of sustainable development, so it could be made stable from financial aspect.
