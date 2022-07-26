UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Prices Of Ghee, Availability Of Palm Oil

Published July 26, 2022

Meeting reviews prices of ghee, availability of palm oil

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) delegation, led by its Chairman Tariqullah Sufi, and Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, reviewed the prices of ghee and availability of palm oil in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) delegation, led by its Chairman Tariqullah Sufi, and Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, reviewed the prices of ghee and availability of palm oil in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the secretary assured that benefits of cut in palm oil prices in the international market would be passed on to the end consumer and ghee prices would be fixed in consultation with stakeholders.

PVMA Chairman Tariqullah Sufi urged that ghee prices should be fixed keeping in view the duties and taxes imposed by Customs and other departments as well as fast changing and upward trend in Dollar rate.

DG Industries Imran Hamid Sheikh and other members of PVMA delegation including Arif Qasim were also present.

