UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

Meeting reviews progress of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the status of progress on the Diamer Basha Dam Project here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the status of progress on the Diamer Basha Dam Project here.

Chief Minister (CM) for KPK Mahmood Khan, and CM Gilgit-Baltistan participated via the video link.

The Minister was briefed about the progress on land acquisition as well the work being done for the early award of the contracts for the construction activities.

He directed the relevant officials to ensure that work is proceeds as per the timelines.

Officials from WAPDA gave a detailed briefing about the progress on the land-acquisition and resettlement as well as other aspects of the project.

It was informed that the project is divided into six major components, and separate contracts will be awarded after consultation with the relevant stakeholders in a phased manner.

The meeting resolved that the Diamer Basha Dam project was an important project of national significance and its timely implementation must be ensured.

All the stakeholders expressed their full support and cooperation to WAPDA for the speedy implementation of the project.

Officials from the ministries of Planning, Power Division and WAPDA also participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa WAPDA Dam Progress From

Recent Stories

Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kal ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) forms committee to devise ..

1 minute ago

US Government Scientists See Sunlight Heat, Humidi ..

1 minute ago

Israeli Gov't Tightens COVID-19 Measures Ahead of ..

5 minutes ago

US House Approves Interim $484Bln COVID-19 Relief ..

1 minute ago

Many EU Countries Yet to Reach COVID-19 Peak - Eur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.