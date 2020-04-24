Meeting reviews progress of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the status of progress on the Diamer Basha Dam Project here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the status of progress on the Diamer Basha Dam Project here.

Chief Minister (CM) for KPK Mahmood Khan, and CM Gilgit-Baltistan participated via the video link.

The Minister was briefed about the progress on land acquisition as well the work being done for the early award of the contracts for the construction activities.

He directed the relevant officials to ensure that work is proceeds as per the timelines.

Officials from WAPDA gave a detailed briefing about the progress on the land-acquisition and resettlement as well as other aspects of the project.

It was informed that the project is divided into six major components, and separate contracts will be awarded after consultation with the relevant stakeholders in a phased manner.

The meeting resolved that the Diamer Basha Dam project was an important project of national significance and its timely implementation must be ensured.

All the stakeholders expressed their full support and cooperation to WAPDA for the speedy implementation of the project.

Officials from the ministries of Planning, Power Division and WAPDA also participated in the meeting.