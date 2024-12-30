Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress On Bajaur Industrial Estate

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate

A meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair reviewed progress on the preparation of the design, master plan and draft PC-I of the new project of Bajaur Industrial Estate here at Small Industries Development (SIDB) on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair reviewed progress on the preparation of the design, master plan and draft PC-I of the new project of Bajaur Industrial Estate here at Small Industries Development (SIDB) on Monday.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz, other officials of the board also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant to briefed in detail regarding the speedy completion of the project so far and also shared the sketch of the project and possible available facilities in this regard.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed the consultant firm of the proposed project to complete their works from all aspects by the end of the year 2025.

The Special Assistant was told that the new industrial project is spread over 370 kanal land and will be composed of 166 industrial plots.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce stressed for keeping expansion and needs of the future in consideration in the planning of the project and should also focus on solarization to meet the energy requirement of the estate.

He called for the utilization of the road sides of the project for commercial purposes.

The Special Assistant further said that the project usher industrial development in the merged districts and strengthening of local business and industrial sectors.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Road Progress Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evenin ..

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening

5 minutes ago
 SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-e ..

SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations

2 minutes ago
 Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

2 minutes ago
 The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews ..

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitabl ..

DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

2 minutes ago
 KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

2 minutes ago
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to p ..

Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Esta ..

Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate

2 minutes ago
 IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, ..

IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, streamline connections

2 minutes ago
 Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: ..

Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Ris ..

Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 68

15 minutes ago
 CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture ..

CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business