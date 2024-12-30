Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate

A meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair reviewed progress on the preparation of the design, master plan and draft PC-I of the new project of Bajaur Industrial Estate here at Small Industries Development (SIDB) on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair reviewed progress on the preparation of the design, master plan and draft PC-I of the new project of Bajaur Industrial Estate here at Small Industries Development (SIDB) on Monday.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz, other officials of the board also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant to briefed in detail regarding the speedy completion of the project so far and also shared the sketch of the project and possible available facilities in this regard.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed the consultant firm of the proposed project to complete their works from all aspects by the end of the year 2025.

The Special Assistant was told that the new industrial project is spread over 370 kanal land and will be composed of 166 industrial plots.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce stressed for keeping expansion and needs of the future in consideration in the planning of the project and should also focus on solarization to meet the energy requirement of the estate.

He called for the utilization of the road sides of the project for commercial purposes.

The Special Assistant further said that the project usher industrial development in the merged districts and strengthening of local business and industrial sectors.

APP/aqk