Meeting reviews progress on implementation of good governance roadmap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:52 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, presided over a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the Good Governance Roadmap's implementation here on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by departmental secretaries and senior officials, focused on the action plans of the Construction and Works (C&W), Public Health Engineering (PHE), and Agriculture departments, aiming to enhance public service delivery and ensure transparent governance.

The C&W Department presented its strategic interventions aimed at modernizing infrastructure development. A key focus was the deployment of light gauge structures and rapid construction technologies to accelerate the construction of education and health facilities.

The Chief Secretary, after being briefed on cost-effective and time-saving global modules, issued a directive to achieve a significant milestone in rapid construction by the end of the year. This initiative is designed to fulfill the government's commitment to improving the availability and quality of public services.

Furthermore, the department is on track to operationalize the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) in seven key districts - Nowshera, Kohat, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Karak, and Khyber.

This will enable data-driven road condition assessments, ensuring that maintenance and development decisions are based on accurate and timely information.

The establishment of dedicated strategic planning, design, and supervision units was also highlighted as a critical step toward ensuring quality assurance in civil works.

The Agriculture Department's roadmap outlined ambitious goals to boost the agricultural sector.

To support farmers, the department is focused on improving farm service centers through one-window operations and functional management committees, which will streamline processes and increase operational efficiency. The introduction of 400 new farm machines is set to promote mechanized farming, which is a crucial step towards modernizing the sector and improving productivity.

The PHE Department's presentation focused on high-priority interventions to improve water quality and service management. The department is set to increase water quality testing samples by 15% to ensure public health and safety.

In a move to strengthen accountability, the Chief Secretary instructed the department to develop a detailed action plan to address the results of any failed tests. He underscored the importance of data-driven decision-making in resource management.

In a significant move towards digitalization, the department aims to launch a mobile app for PHE service requests and complaint resolution by December 2025. This will enhance citizen engagement and transparency.

Additionally, a CBIS-integrated water charges billing dashboard is slated for implementation in three districts by the same deadline, which will make water charges collection more efficient and transparent.

