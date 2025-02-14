Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Projects For Inclusion In ADP 2025-26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP 2025-26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held here with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai in the chair on Friday reviewed development projects to be included in the annual development programme (ADP) for the financial year 2025-26.

In meeting Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director Livestock Extension Merged Districts Dr. Waheedullah Wazir, Director Livestock Research Dr. Khusro Kaleem and other relevant officers were also present.

On this occasion, the provincial minister Fazal Hakeem directed to establish a livestock call center for better and prompt treatment of livestock and other matters in remote areas of the province.

Under which the remote livestock farmers of the province will be able to benefit from the emergency centers established in the department. During the meeting, fifteen development projects worth billions of rupees to be launched under the Livestock Department Extension in the province were discussed.

The projects under consideration also include a plan to establish a poultry hatchery to increase chicken production so that the province can become self-sufficient in the poultry sector.

Similarly, a plan for the Katta Bachao Program is also being planned. Under this project, young cattle will be raised in government farms at the government level. This will increase meat production to the maximum.

The meeting also discussed in detail the plan to provide interest-free loans to livestock farmers. So that livestock farmers can not only solve their problems but also increase employment opportunities.

Briefing the Provincial Minister for Livestock on this occasion, it was informed that due to the excessive use of antibiotics in the last few decades, the spread of germs in humans and livestock has increased rapidly. Which poses a huge threat to human and animal health at the domestic and international levels.

The meeting expressed concern over the excessive use of antibiotics and considered including a project for surveillance and control of antibiotic resistance in the annual development plan along with other projects to ensure effective and appropriate use of antibiotics.

APP/aqk

More Stories From Business