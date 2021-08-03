(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik chaired a meeting of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 here on Tuesday to review province's development profile, and in particular the status of ADP 2021-22 in perspective of allocated budget, releases and utilisation of funds.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the current status of projects and urged departments to continue with focused efforts in their sectors to ensure proper utilisation of public funds. He appreciated the efforts of the Planning and Development board for streamlining the procedures.

Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch told the meeting that against 4,686 un-approved schemes at the beginning of the financial year, 4,046 schemes had been approved till August 2, 2021.

It was also informed that the Finance Department had released 100 per cent funds allocated for ongoing schemes. The budget allocated for ADP was Rs 560 billion, whereas releases and spending level stood at Rs 91 billion.

The chief secretary said that to ensure fast-track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timeliness notified by the Punjab chief minister should be followed in letter and spirit.

According to the guidelines, commissioners and deputy commissioners would undertake weekly progress review meetings, while ministers and administrative secretaries would be holding bi-weekly progress review meeting through SMDP portal.

The hiring of contractors would be made transparently with no compromise on quality work. The bottlenecks hindering implementation of the ADP must be highlighted in precise terms and indicated to the P&D Board or the concerned quarters for redress.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal added that the Punjab government, following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, was working assiduously to ensure that the utilisation was result-oriented. He said the next ADP review in the P&D Board would be held on Aug 9 or 10.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers of departments concerned.