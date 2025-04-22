Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen to review the Punjab government's strategy regarding the involvement of the private sector in wheat procurement.

The meeting considered an alternative system to effectively enable wheat procurement through the private sector, including ensuring timely and guaranteed payments to farmers, and stabilizing prices. It was informed that the government of Punjab will fully cooperate with the private sector in participating in the wheat procurement process. In this regard, a modern system is being introduced under which farmers will be able to store their wheat for up to four months through the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) and obtain interest-free loans of up to 70 percent from any registered bank against it. Upon repayment of the loan, the ownership of the stored wheat will remain with the farmer, which will guarantee their economic security.

Under this system, private buyers, flour mills, investors, and traders will be able to directly purchase wheat from farmers, which would not only increase transparency in the market but also enable farmers to get better prices.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, Director Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur Division, Divisional Food Controller, farmers, investors, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting. During the meeting, participants were briefed on the new wheat procurement method and its associated benefits.

The meeting was informed that the main objective of this policy is to stabilize wheat farmers and modernize the agricultural sector economically. This initiative has the potential to be a harbinger of revolutionary change in the wheat buying and selling system in Punjab, which is expected to strengthen food security and the agricultural economy at the national level.