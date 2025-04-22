Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Strategy To Involve Private Sector In Wheat Procurement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 06:54 PM

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen to review the Punjab government's strategy regarding the involvement of the private sector in wheat procurement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen to review the Punjab government's strategy regarding the involvement of the private sector in wheat procurement.

The meeting considered an alternative system to effectively enable wheat procurement through the private sector, including ensuring timely and guaranteed payments to farmers, and stabilizing prices. It was informed that the government of Punjab will fully cooperate with the private sector in participating in the wheat procurement process. In this regard, a modern system is being introduced under which farmers will be able to store their wheat for up to four months through the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) and obtain interest-free loans of up to 70 percent from any registered bank against it. Upon repayment of the loan, the ownership of the stored wheat will remain with the farmer, which will guarantee their economic security.

Under this system, private buyers, flour mills, investors, and traders will be able to directly purchase wheat from farmers, which would not only increase transparency in the market but also enable farmers to get better prices.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, Director Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur Division, Divisional Food Controller, farmers, investors, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting. During the meeting, participants were briefed on the new wheat procurement method and its associated benefits.

The meeting was informed that the main objective of this policy is to stabilize wheat farmers and modernize the agricultural sector economically. This initiative has the potential to be a harbinger of revolutionary change in the wheat buying and selling system in Punjab, which is expected to strengthen food security and the agricultural economy at the national level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector ..

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

1 minute ago
 Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology A ..

Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive ..

1 minute ago
 Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

3 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

3 hours ago
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

4 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

6 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

6 hours ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business