Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Chief Census Commissioner on Wednesday jointly chaired a high-level meeting to ensure the completion of the Verification/ Enumeration process for the 7th Population and Housing Census-2023 in KP by May 15.

A mutual consultation with PBS and KP provincial government, a strategy was devised to ensure complete coverage of the census in KP till May 15, 2023, said a PBS news release.

The verification process would continue till 15 May in districts of KP where the growth rate is less than 1.5.

The districts of KP in which the verification process will be carried out included Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Hangu, Kohat, Nowshera and Peshawar.

The Census operation has been halted in 3 districts of Kohistan due to over-reporting and will be resumed after devising a comprehensive strategy to ensure credible and transparent Field Operations in Kohistan.

PBS presented in detail the reasons for low coverage mined through Digital Systems and gave recommendations to achieve the target of full coverage.

Block-wise list of one member, two members and non-living units shared with the KP provincial government for a targeted approach to ensure full coverage Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar assured full support of PBS in identifying further gaps and provision of desired information Chief Secretary KP appreciated the presentation shared by PBS and assured his full cooperation in filling the gaps identified by PBS and completing the important National task of the Census within the stipulated timeline.

All commissioners presented their findings for the reasons for low coverage and other Population trends in their areas of responsibility and assured complete coverage by May 15.

Chief Secretary and Commissioners will convene daily progress review meetings and daily progress report would be shared with Chief Secretary and Chief Census Commissioner.

The CS directed Commissioners that supervisors should be sensitized to ensure complete coverage till Mat 15 through their respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

DCs and ACs would play their role by ensuring field visits for effective vigilance and monitoring, adding that strict action will be taken in case of misreporting by field staff.

"On completion of work DC and AC will share completion Certificate, in case of any substantial change in Population trends reason has to be given in completion certificate" it added.

In pursuance of directions of Minister PD & SI Ahsan Iqbal, to complete the census exercise on May 15 for timely handing over data to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PBS higher management is holding a series of meetings with provincial governments and the ICT Administration.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of KP and Senior officers of PBS attended the meeting.

Member (SS/RM) PBS Sarwar Gondal delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the reasons for low coverage determined through data analysis and ground.

As the provincial government is fully responsible for the completion of Census fieldwork in KP.

The reasons for the negative growth rate as identified by PBS are non-response, non-coverage of collective residences like hostels, madrassas etc. low coverage in high-rise buildings, a high percentage of one-person and two persons households and over-reporting of non-living households.

He also stressed regular field visits of DCs and ACs for effective monitoring.

It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the gaps identified by PBS.

KP provincial government fully agreed with the concept of a targeted approach. Chief Secretary KP directed all DCs and ACs to undertake field visits to ensure complete coverage and plug in the gaps identified by PBS.

He further directed that strict action will be taken against enumerators who have neglected their duties or are involved in misreporting. Chief Secretary directed Commissioners and DCs to make utmost efforts to ensure complete coverage within the stipulated time.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, anticipated that with the cooperation of the Chief Secretary, KP and PBS and by taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully on May 15, 2023.