Meeting Reviews Wheat Commodity Financing For April-June

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Meeting reviews wheat commodity financing for April-June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review request for proposals (RFPs) and tendering process for wheat commodity financing for April-June 2023.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation and food Bilal Afzal, Special Secretary Food, Director Food and other officers concerned attended the meeting at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting also discussed the wheat procurement campaign, flour subsidy for poor people and other issues.

SM Tanveer said that people would be given maximum relief in a short period of time. "The caretaker government was committed to serving the public," he said and added that every section of society benefits from the subsidy, while the purpose of the subsidy was to provide relief to the poor.

The caretaker government was fully focused on targeted subsidy so that the deserving get their right.

Bilal Afzal told the meeting that a subsidy of Rs 700 per maund was being given on wheat and it was sold at Rs 2,300 per maund. He said that Punjab already owed Rs 600 billion for the purchase of wheat. This year, the Punjab government would have to allocate another Rs 400 billion for the purchase of wheat.

Punjab would also have to allocate about Rs 200 billion to pay the interest rate and this would cause the Punjab government to default. The only solution to avoid default was to subsidise only the poor, he added.

