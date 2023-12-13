Open Menu

Meezan Bank Acts As Joint Financial Advisor For Historic Ijarah Sukuk Issuance For GoP

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Meezan Bank acts as joint Financial Advisor for historic Ijarah Sukuk issuance for GoP

Meezan Bank, a pioneer in Islamic banking, acted as lead Joint Financial Advisor in the groundbreaking listed Ijarah Sukuk Issuance for the Government of Pakistan (GoP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Meezan Bank, a pioneer in Islamic banking, acted as lead Joint Financial Advisor in the groundbreaking listed Ijarah Sukuk Issuance for the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

This is the first listed GoP Ijarah Sukuk issued through the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), allowing retail investors access to Shariah-compliant government securities in the denomination of Rs. 5000/-. Other Joint Financial Advisors included Dubai Islamic Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, and Bank Islami Pakistan Limited said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

This maiden auction, held on December 8, 2023, with settlement on December 11, 2023, at the PSX, aimed at raising Rs. 30 billion, surpassed all expectations and was oversubscribed by more than 13 times the participated realized value. The cutoff yield was set at 19.

5%. The tenor of the Sukuk is 364 days, providing investors with a short-term Shariah-compliant investment opportunity.

This was the first issuance in the series of three auctions announced by the Ministry of Finance. The next two auctions are scheduled to be held in January and February 2024.

This milestone issuance not only signifies the robust demand for Shariah-compliant investment but also gives access to retail investors to invest in ethical financial instruments.

The overwhelming success of the auction underscores the confidence of investors in Pakistan's economic stability. It is worthwhile to mention that through this auction the Government of Pakistan was able to raise funds at an almost 2.5% lower financing rate compared to the prevalent Policy Rate which translates into savings of Rs. 750 million in a single issuance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank Lead Pakistan Stock Exchange January February December Bank Alfalah Limited Dubai Islamic Bank All Government Meezan Bank Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

3 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

3 minutes ago
 International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

51 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

56 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

56 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

56 minutes ago
National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

54 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

54 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

54 minutes ago
 SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

54 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

54 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business