UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meezan Bank Announces Excellent Results For 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

Meezan Bank announces excellent results for 6 months

Meezan Bank announces over Rs 7 billion as profit after tax for the half year; a growth of 70% from the comparative period of the last year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Meezan Bank announces over Rs 7 billion as profit after tax for the half year; a growth of 70% from the comparative period of the last year.

The earnings per share on enhanced capital were Rs 5.44 per share. The bank remains a well-capitalized institution with capital adequacy ratio of 16.22%, said a press release on Thursday.

Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Limited, in its meeting held here on August 28, 2019 approved the condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements of the bank and its consolidated financial statements for the half year ending June 30, 2019.

The bank continued its growth momentum and posted excellent results for the half year ending June 30, 2019. Total assets of the bank crossed the Rupees one trillion mark for the first time in its history.

The board has approved 10% interim cash dividend (Rs 1.0 per share) for the second quarter of 2019, bringing the total dividend payout for the half year to Rs 2.0 per share (20%) as Re 1.0 per share i.e. 10% cash dividend along with 10% bonus shares were approved in the last board meeting.

The bank has maintained an unbroken payout record since its listing onstock exchange in the year 2000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank June August 2019 From Share Meezan Bank Limited Billion

Recent Stories

German unemployment stable despite recession warni ..

32 seconds ago

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE of Bombing Aden, Aby ..

33 seconds ago

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

25 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

12 minutes ago

NASA's Eco stress detects Amazon fires from space

12 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes for making all out efforts ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.