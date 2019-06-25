UrduPoint.com
Meezan Bank Partners With IBM Analytics To Create Data-driven Customer Experiences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:58 PM

Meezan Bank partners with IBM Analytics to create data-driven customer experiences

Meezan Bank has partnered with IBM-Pakistan (International Business Machines Corporation) to accelerate its digital transformation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Meezan Bank has partnered with IBM-Pakistan (International Business Machines Corporation) to accelerate its digital transformation.

The new solution shall enable real-time analysis of data and help the bank uncover customer behavioral insights. With a network of over 676 branches in more than 180 cities in Pakistan, Meezan Bank will utilize IBM's data analytics to improve and personalize customer experience, provide new efficiencies to the bank's operations and mitigate financial risks, said press release on Tuesday.

Meezan Bank serves more than two million customers currently. The new partnership will enable the bank to develop insights to improve customer acquisition, servicing as well as overall productivity.

"Meezan Bank is acutely aware of the increasing importance of leveraging technology to deliver solutions for both customers and the Bank's own processes. We continue to invest heavily in technology and I am confident that this Data Analytics project will be a game changer," said Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank, Ariful Islam.

