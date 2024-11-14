Open Menu

Meezan Bank Plays Key Role In Promoting Islamic Banking In Pakistan: FCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI President

Meezan Bank played a key role in introducing and promoting Islamic banking system in Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Meezan Bank played a key role in introducing and promoting Islamic banking system in Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness session on Islamic banking, he said that Meezan Bank sensitized the business community to do business without Ribah. He said that 35% people were reluctant to involve themselves in traditional banking because it was based on interest. He said that Meezan Bank convinced them to embrace banking by launching Sharia compliant products. He said that it is the blessing of Allah Almighty that now Meezan Bank has emerged as the first and biggest Islamic bank of Pakistan with 1,000 plus branches across the country.

Bharara appreciated the professional approach of the local team of Meezan Bank and said, "We should not restrict ourselves to the Islamic banking but also keep in view the 'Halal and Haram' in other spheres of life.

"

He appreciated the role of religious scholars who dispelled the apprehensions of the people about Islamic banking and expected that interest based banking system would be completely rooted out by 2028.

Mian Muhammad Yaseen Senior Area Manager introduced Meezan Bank and said that it had started its operation as the first Islamic commercial bank in 2002 and now 40 branches are operational in Faisalabad city alone.

He said that it is included among top five banks of Pakistan while it is ranked fourth in deposit handling. The religious scholars also highlighted the importance of Islamic banking and responded to the questions asked by the participants, he added.

Farooq Yousuf former Senior Vice President FCCI chaired the second session of the seminar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business Bank Chamber Commerce Industry Top Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

4 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

4 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

6 minutes ago
 NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

6 minutes ago
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

4 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

10 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

4 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

10 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

10 minutes ago
 Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Pre ..

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business