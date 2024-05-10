Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank, has joined hands with Roche Pakistan, one of the world's leading biotech companies, in an initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden of breast cancer treatment for patients across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank, has joined hands with Roche Pakistan, one of the world's leading biotech companies, in an initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden of breast cancer treatment for patients across Pakistan.

Breast cancer remains a critical health challenge in Pakistan, claiming numerous lives and impacting countless families each year, said a news release.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this pressing issue, Meezan Bank has pledged its unwavering support to ease the financial strain associated with diagnosis, medication, and therapy for affected individuals and their families.

The primary aim of this sponsorship is to offer the finest medical services to breast cancer patients. It endeavors to educate individuals on navigating financial obstacles and accessing treatment seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Acknowledging the urgent need for intervention, Meezan Bank has taken action to extend a helping hand.

Through collaboration with Roche Pakistan, the Bank is enabling access to essential breast cancer treatment, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder patients from receiving crucial care.