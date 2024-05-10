Open Menu

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan Join Forces To Combat Breast Cancer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank, has joined hands with Roche Pakistan, one of the world's leading biotech companies, in an initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden of breast cancer treatment for patients across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank, has joined hands with Roche Pakistan, one of the world's leading biotech companies, in an initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden of breast cancer treatment for patients across Pakistan.

Breast cancer remains a critical health challenge in Pakistan, claiming numerous lives and impacting countless families each year, said a news release.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this pressing issue, Meezan Bank has pledged its unwavering support to ease the financial strain associated with diagnosis, medication, and therapy for affected individuals and their families.

The primary aim of this sponsorship is to offer the finest medical services to breast cancer patients. It endeavors to educate individuals on navigating financial obstacles and accessing treatment seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Acknowledging the urgent need for intervention, Meezan Bank has taken action to extend a helping hand.

Through collaboration with Roche Pakistan, the Bank is enabling access to essential breast cancer treatment, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder patients from receiving crucial care.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Breast Cancer Cancer From Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

9 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

9 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

9 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

6 minutes ago
Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

9 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

9 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

6 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

9 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business