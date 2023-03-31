Meezan Bank surpasses $1.5 bln deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Meezan Bank, Pakistan's leading Islamic bank has surpassed $1.5 billion in deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

RDA was launched by the State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with various banks across Pakistan with an aim to offer innovative banking solutions to Non-Resident Pakistanis who are interested in accessing banking and investment services in Pakistan, said a news release.

Since the inception of RDA in September 2020, Meezan Bank has been playing an active role in supporting the initiative, with the ultimate aim of promoting financial inclusion and propelling the country's overall economic development. With over 88,000 accounts from 144 countries, the Bank's record deposit inflows reaffirm its position as the top performer in RDA in the industry, sustaining a market share of around twenty-five percent.

Ijaz Farooq, Group Head Retail Banking, Commercial, SME & Agri Finance, Meezan Bank while commenting on the achievement, said: "As the largest Islamic bank meeting the Shariah-compliant banking needs of Pakistanis residing abroad, Meezan Bank has been steadfast in its support for the RDA initiative and in attracting foreign currency inflows to the country. Today, as we cross the $ 1.5 billion deposit inflows, we express our gratitude to our overseas customers for their continuous patronage and trust in our services."

