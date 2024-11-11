Open Menu

Mega Sewerage To Be Set Up In Chiniot: Qaiser Sheikh

Mega sewerage to be set up in Chiniot: Qaiser Sheikh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said a mega sewerage system would be set up in Chiniot with the financial help of the World Bank to redress the issue on a permanent basis.

Talking to media persons during an open court arranged at his dera in Chiniot on Monday, he said that the government was fully aware of the fundamental problems including electricity, gas and sewerage.

He said that population growth had enhanced civic problems and the government was trying its optimum best to resolve the major issues at the grassroots level. He said that five new public parks were being developed in Chiniot to provide better environment and recreational facilities to people of the city. "The government is in touch with all government departments and as discrepancies are identified, the departments concerned will be immediately directed to resolve the issues up to the entire satisfaction of the masses," he added.

He said that officers of all departments had been directed to hold open courts to have direct links with the masses and resolve their genuine issues without any delay. “We are fully aware of the shortage of medicines while infrastructure problems are also creating problems for the masses”, he said, adding, “we are working to tackle the issues on a permanent basis”.

He said that the bureaucracy was directed to prove that they were subservient to the masses and make sincere efforts to facilitate them at maximum extent. He also heard public problems during the open court and issued orders for redress them.

The minister also distributed certificates under the “Apni Cchat Apna Ghar” program.

A large number of people including area notables were also present.

More Stories From Business