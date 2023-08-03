Open Menu

Meher Kashif Emphases Importance Of Economy, Democracy

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday emphasized the importance of economy and democracy for Pakistan's development.

In his presidential address at a round table conference on "Democracy and Economy," he said a strong economy fosters growth, job opportunities, and improved living standards while democracy ensures a representative government that upholds the rule of law, protects human rights, and encourages people participation in decision-making.

He said the synergy between a stable economy and a functioning democracy is vital for Pakistan's progress and sustainable development, said a news release issued here.

However, it was important to recognize that specific challenges and priorities may evolve over time, and continued efforts are needed to strike a balance between these two pillars.

A healthy economy with opportunities for growth and prosperity can strengthen democratic institutions, he remarked.

He said a robust economy can lead to improved living standards, reduced poverty, and increased access to education and healthcare.

This, in turn, fosters a more engaged and informed citizenry, which is essential for a vibrant democracy, he added.

Balancing the economy and democracy is an ongoing process that requires careful consideration, public discourse, and a commitment to uphold democratic principles while promoting sustainable economic growth, he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said economy and democracy are closely intertwined concepts. In a democratic system, the economy plays a crucial role in shaping people's lives, opportunities, and overall well-being.

Conversely, democratic governance influences economic policies and decisions, he added.

