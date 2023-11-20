Meher Kashif for holistic strategy for development, social reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said on Monday

that a holistic strategy encompassing infrastructure development, business-friendly policies, education enhancement, and social reforms is key to improving Pakistan's economy.

He was speaking at panel discussion on “ How economy of Pakistan can be improved” held here

at expo centre under the aegis of Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC). The Coordinator

said that collaboration between the public and private sectors along with international cooperation,

would be instrumental in realizing these objectives. He was of the view that addressing the economic

challenges in Pakistan required a comprehensive approach focusing various facets of the economy.

To enhance economic growth, he added, a focus on infrastructure development was also crucial,

citing that investing in transportation, energy, and communication infrastructure could stimulate

economic activities, create jobs, and attract foreign investment.

Additionally, fostering a business-friendly environment was paramount, and streamlining bureaucratic

processes, reducing red tape, and implementing investor-friendly policies could encourage entrepreneurship

and attract both local and foreign investors.

He said that a well-regulated financial sector and initiatives to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

could further boost economic stability and job creation.

Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House, said that education and skill

development play a pivotal role. Enhancing the quality of education and aligning it with market demands

can produce a skilled workforce, essential for sustained economic growth. Further more, promoting

innovation and technology adoption across industries could enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The Coordinator said that addressing social issues, such as poverty and inequality, was integral to

achieve inclusive economic development. Implementing social welfare programmes and ensuring

equitable distribution of resources could contribute to a more balanced and resilient economy,

he concluded.