Meher Kashif for improving Pak-Kyrgyz economic ties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis has said that geographical locations of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, and their diverse economies offer a unique opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade collaboration.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Zaheer-ud-Din here Sunday,he added that Kyrgyzstan's rich reserves of natural resources and Pakistan's dynamic market create a complementary synergy that, if harnessed effectively, can lead to unprecedented economic growth for both the countries.

Meher Kashif said both countries can form a solid foundation for a robust economic partnership. Despite having good diplomatic relations, he observed, the current trade volume between two countries is far from realizing its full potential.

The KTH Chairman stressed the need to prioritize and expedite initiatives which foster stronger economic ties, such as simplifying trade procedures, reducing tariffs, and promoting joint ventures.

"In today's interconnected global economy, time is of the essence. By fostering a stronger economic partnership we not only strengthen the bonds of brotherhood but also open new avenues for prosperity," he maintained.

He was confident that with swift and decisive actions, both nations can embark on a path of sustained economic growth that will benefit their citizens for generations to come.

Meher Kashif Younis who is also Vice Chairman of Gold Ring Economic Forum - a strategic think-tank, said Kyrgyzstan Trade House is in close collaboration with Ulanbek Totuiaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, for facilitating the importers and exporters of both the countries and arranging one on one meetings with their counterparts and stakeholders. He said National Logistics Corporation(NLC) containers are taking Pak export consignments through China international land routes which is a successful experience.