(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said by seeking membership in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Pakistan demonstrates a proactive approach

to economic collaboration, geopolitical stability, and shared development objectives.

Chairing a round table meeting of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said the decision aligns with the country's pursuit of enhanced trade, investment opportunities, and diplomatic ties on a global scale, said a news release here.

Moreover, it sends a positive message about Pakistan's commitment to fostering mutual understanding and collective efforts to address common challenges.

Pakistan's wise decision to formally request to join BRICS will pay dividends in future.

He said this strategic move not only reflects Pakistan's commitment to regional and global cooperation but also highlights its foresight in recognizing the potential benefits of participating in this influential alliance.

As BRICS continues to play a crucial role in shaping the global economic landscape, Pakistan's inclusion will undoubtedly contribute to the diversification and strengthening of the alliance, he added.

Meher Kashif Younis applauded the leadership for this bold and forward-thinking step, and he is optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the region and beyond.

He hoped that BRICS would move forward on Pakistan’s request in line with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism.

Pakistan enjoyed friendly ties with most members of the BRICS as well as the newly-invited group of countries.

Pakistan was an ardent supporter of multilateralism and was a member of several such organisations, he remarked.