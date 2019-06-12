UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Melbourne To Be First Non-US City To Launch Uber Air Taxi Service - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:52 AM

Melbourne to Be First Non-US City to Launch Uber Air Taxi Service - Reports

Australia's southeast city of Melbourne will be the first city outside of the United States to host trials of Uber Air, a service US Uber carsharing giant will offer to shuttle people via air, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Australia's southeast city of Melbourne will be the first city outside of the United States to host trials of Uber Air, a service US Uber carsharing giant will offer to shuttle people via air, local media reported.

According to ABC news outlet, the first Uber Air pilots will launch in the US cities of Dallas and Los Angeles, and aim to connect transport hubs like airports to central city sites. The first test flights are due to launch in 2020 and commercial operations are due to start from 2023.

"Melbourne's unique demographic and geospatial factors, and culture of innovation and technology, makes Melbourne the perfect third launch city for Uber Air," Susan Anderson, the regional general manager for Uber in Australia, New Zealand and North Asia, said.

Anderson said other Australian cities will soon follow suit.

Uber, along with several other companies, such as Dutch Airbus and German Volovopter, are exploring VTOL, vertical take-off and landing aircraft, as alternatives to helicopters, which are noisy and expensive for mass-scale use, for air transport. VTOLs would make use of "autonomy technology" to reduce the risk of operator error.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Australia German Melbourne Los Angeles Anderson Dallas United States 2020 Media From Uber Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bahrain to ban plastic bags in July

4 minutes ago

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.