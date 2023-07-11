Open Menu

Member Custom Holds Meeting With PCMEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom Focal Person Collector Sialkot Nayyar Shafiq along with top officials has held an important meeting with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) in an effort to address the traders' woes as soon as possible, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Member Custom Focal Person Collector Sialkot Nayyar Shafiq along with top officials has held an important meeting with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) in an effort to address the traders' woes as soon as possible, here on Tuesday.

PCMEA Senor Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Senior Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Tahir Abbas, Kamran Razi and others were present.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman apprised Member Custom Focal Person about problems confronted by exporters of handmade carpets in Pakistan and urged him to help sort out those issues at earliest.

He underlined the need for extensive interactions with exporters by relevant government institutions. He claimed that if problems are sorted out and hurdles are removed, at least three folds exports can be ramped up, and traders and exporters can easily fetch such level of foreign exchanges in bare minimum time.

Member Custom Collector Nayyar Shafiq acknowledged that exporters have pivotal role in bringing foreign exchange to the country. He assured for putting forward all PCMEA's concerns to relevant institutions and departments of government.

On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf presented souvenir to Focal Person Nayyar Sharif.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Sialkot All Government Top

Recent Stories

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

9 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

9 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

17 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

9 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

9 minutes ago
PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

17 minutes ago
 Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PA ..

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

17 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

37 minutes ago
 ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in mil ..

ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in military check-post attack case

9 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

9 minutes ago
 University of Sindh extends date for admission fee ..

University of Sindh extends date for admission fee submission

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business