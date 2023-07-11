Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Member Custom Focal Person Collector Sialkot Nayyar Shafiq along with top officials has held an important meeting with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) in an effort to address the traders' woes as soon as possible, here on Tuesday.

PCMEA Senor Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Senior Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Tahir Abbas, Kamran Razi and others were present.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman apprised Member Custom Focal Person about problems confronted by exporters of handmade carpets in Pakistan and urged him to help sort out those issues at earliest.

He underlined the need for extensive interactions with exporters by relevant government institutions. He claimed that if problems are sorted out and hurdles are removed, at least three folds exports can be ramped up, and traders and exporters can easily fetch such level of foreign exchanges in bare minimum time.

Member Custom Collector Nayyar Shafiq acknowledged that exporters have pivotal role in bringing foreign exchange to the country. He assured for putting forward all PCMEA's concerns to relevant institutions and departments of government.

On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf presented souvenir to Focal Person Nayyar Sharif.