Member Customs assures FPCCI of resolving shipping-related issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Customs Mukarram Jah Ansari has assured Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) of resolving business community's issues especially considering abolishment of documents in containers.

Member Customs held a meeting with business community at the Federation House where the FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh raised the collective concerns of the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan, the FPCCI spokesman told media here Saturday.

Irfan Iqbal outlined the top most issues pertaining to Customs: (i) obsolete customs valuations a biggest issue at the moment as it had been delayed for over two years now; whereas, it used to be done every three-month or so in the past (ii) the introduction of authorised economic operator (AEO) was being carried out in slow-paced manner; which is making it ineffective (iii) Pakistan Single Window (PSW), though a good initiative but facing delays in its full-scale awareness & implementation (iv) trucks and consignments were unnecessarily stopped again by anti-smuggling during inter-city transit; despite being already customs-paid.

Former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar highlighted that Customs should act as the facilitator of exports; and any issues, anomalies and complaints should be resolved swiftly. He suggested that a high-powered liaison committee should be formed with the Customs from the platform of FPCCI which was the apex body; representing 250 chambers, trade bodies and associations from across the country.

FPCCI VP Shabbir Mansha demanded the abolishment of the requirement of pasting the shipping documents inside shipment containers; as it was not an international best practice.

It was creating a lot of delays and losses as well, he added.

Former VP FPCCI, Saqib Fayyaz Maggo said that the Customs needed to create awareness of its various initiatives; make the initiatives like WeBOC & PSW businessman-friendly and expedite the digitalisation processes. He added that blue channel needed to be streamlined on the basis of feedback and experiences of the stakeholders.

Mukarram Jah Ansari, Member Customs, agreed to many FPCCI demands and announced several remedial measures on-the-spot: (i) abolishment of upfront payment of duties and taxes was in process (ii) implementation of modules for export facilitation scheme in WeBOC within 15 days (iii) conducting examination of provisional license holders (iv) acceptance of defense saving certificates as security (v) any unnecessary anti-smuggling checking would be stopped immediately (vi) abolishment of the condition for pasting shipping documents inside shipment containers was under consideration and Pakistan Customs was aware of apprehensions of the stakeholders.

Additionally, he maintained that 450 Customs valuations were pending and it was not possible to carry out all the valuations in three months; but they would be completed at the earliest and some obsolete valuations would be deleted as well. He also encouraged business community to come forward and make AEO programme a success; as it would reduce the cost of doing business and improve ease of doing business.