Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House in Kohat

Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Qaiser Iqbal paid a brief visit to Kohat on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Qaiser Iqbal paid a brief visit to Kohat on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat and Zonal Commissioner also accompanied the Member Inland Revenue.

During the visit, the Member Inland Revenue FBR, Qaiser Iqbal formally inaugurated the newly constructed Tax House in Kohat. He also inspected different offices and sections of the newly constructed building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Member IR (Operations) said that timely depositing of taxes was essential for bringing improvement in the national economy. He also stressed the need for the cooperation of the trading community, leaders of traders associations and tax bars in enhancement of the tax net.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat said a conducive environment for promotion of tax culture in the country was a must.

Earlier, Commissioner D.I. Khan Zone, Irfan Aziz said that as compared to last financial year 2021-22, the zone had collected 50% higher revenues and deposited it in the national exchequer.

He said that during the short period of the last two years, the federal government had constructed two tax buildings in D.I. Khan, which speaks of the vitality of the southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.