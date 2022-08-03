UrduPoint.com

Member IR (operations) FBR Inaugurates Tax House In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House in Kohat

Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Qaiser Iqbal paid a brief visit to Kohat on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Qaiser Iqbal paid a brief visit to Kohat on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat and Zonal Commissioner also accompanied the Member Inland Revenue.

During the visit, the Member Inland Revenue FBR, Qaiser Iqbal formally inaugurated the newly constructed Tax House in Kohat. He also inspected different offices and sections of the newly constructed building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Member IR (Operations) said that timely depositing of taxes was essential for bringing improvement in the national economy. He also stressed the need for the cooperation of the trading community, leaders of traders associations and tax bars in enhancement of the tax net.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat said a conducive environment for promotion of tax culture in the country was a must.

Earlier, Commissioner D.I. Khan Zone, Irfan Aziz said that as compared to last financial year 2021-22, the zone had collected 50% higher revenues and deposited it in the national exchequer.

He said that during the short period of the last two years, the federal government had constructed two tax buildings in D.I. Khan, which speaks of the vitality of the southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kohat FBR Government

Recent Stories

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial oper ..

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial operation against bandits

51 seconds ago
 Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

53 seconds ago
 MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal ..

MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal year 2021-22

54 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation of hasty verdict announcement

59 seconds ago
 Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Presen ..

Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Present and Future" held at Punjab A ..

36 minutes ago
 Workplace closure boosted mental health during Cov ..

Workplace closure boosted mental health during Covid pandemic: Study

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.