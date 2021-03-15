UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member Operations FBR For Improving Performance Of Audit, Withholding Depts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:03 PM

Member Operations FBR for improving performance of audit, withholding depts

Member Operations, FBR, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad on Monday visited Regional Tax Office Peshawar to review performance of zonal commissioners and lower offices of the tax department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Member Operations, FBR, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad on Monday visited Regional Tax Office Peshawar to review performance of zonal commissioners and lower offices of the tax department.

He held a meeting here and Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khwaja, zonal commissioners, additional commissioners and tax officers were also present in the meeting.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance however Member FBR, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed stressed on bringing further improvement in audit, withholding and some other departments.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq also highlighted new policy for dealing with tax matters in erstwhile FATA and PATA and said with introduction of new policy no one would now be able to misuse the facility of tax relaxation in these areas.

He said the new steps introduced in erstwhile FATA and PATA would benefit the real businessmen of these areas.

With expansion of tax network and introduction of laws, in time tax collection would be made possible that would help improve the economic affairs of the country.

Chief Analysis, Nasir Janjua and Chief International Taxes, Nowsherwan assisted the Member Operations FBR at the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar FATA Nasir FBR

Recent Stories

Russia's RDIF Agreed With Italy, Spain, France, Ge ..

9 minutes ago

Israel, Russia Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID ..

9 minutes ago

Texas Energy Company at Center of Price-Hike Contr ..

9 minutes ago

KP issues guidelines for strict adherence to curb ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Comments on Lukashenko's Claim Belarus Has ..

10 minutes ago

Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.