Member Operations FBR for improving performance of audit, withholding depts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Member Operations, FBR, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad on Monday visited Regional Tax Office Peshawar to review performance of zonal commissioners and lower offices of the tax department.

He held a meeting here and Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khwaja, zonal commissioners, additional commissioners and tax officers were also present in the meeting.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance however Member FBR, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed stressed on bringing further improvement in audit, withholding and some other departments.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq also highlighted new policy for dealing with tax matters in erstwhile FATA and PATA and said with introduction of new policy no one would now be able to misuse the facility of tax relaxation in these areas.

He said the new steps introduced in erstwhile FATA and PATA would benefit the real businessmen of these areas.

With expansion of tax network and introduction of laws, in time tax collection would be made possible that would help improve the economic affairs of the country.

Chief Analysis, Nasir Janjua and Chief International Taxes, Nowsherwan assisted the Member Operations FBR at the meeting.