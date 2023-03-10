Members of US House Freedom Caucus Considering Vote to Increase Debt Ceiling

Republican US Congressmen who belong to the House Freedom Caucus announced on Friday that they will consider voting on the issue of increasing the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Republican US Congressmen who belong to the House Freedom Caucus announced on Friday that they will consider voting on the issue of increasing the debt ceiling.

"The members of the House Freedom Caucus will consider voting to raise the debt ceiling," the congressmen said in a statement.

The lawmakers said they would conduct a vote contingent on enacting legislation to cut spending by ending the $400 billion student loan bailout proposed by President Joe Biden and rescinding all unspent COVID-19-related funds.

The lawmakers pledged in the statement to find "every dollar" spent by Democrats that can be reclaimed for US taxpayers.

Setting topline discretionary spending at fiscal year 2022 levels for ten years would allow for $131 billion to be cut from the 2024 budget and save $3 trillion over the long term by cutting the Federal bureaucracy, the statement said.

Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry urged saving funds by shrinking Washington and growing America.

"Doing this, we will lower, Dollar for dollar, the amount needed for any increase in the debt ceiling. It is actually what families across America, who find themselves overextended, must do," Perry said.

The Freedom Caucus of Republican members of the House of Representatives is generally considered to be the most conservative bloc within the House Republican Conference.