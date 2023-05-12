Members Parliament UK- House calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Da

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of members Parliament UK- House of Commons Friday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of regional importance.

The delegation comprised Khalid Mahmood, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Yasmin Qureshi and M. Yaseen, said a press release.

The minister and Members of Parliament UK- House of Commons exchanged views on Pak- UK bilateral relations.

Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between the two countries and said the existing cooperation would be further strengthened in the future.