Membership renewal campaign of FCCI continues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A membership renewal campaign of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is gaining momentum and two additional counters have been created for the facilitation of members.

This was said by Atif Munir Sheikh, the President FCCI, while addressing the FCCI Adhoc StandingCommittee on Renewal of Membership for the year 2022-23.

The meeting was also attended by Mian Javed Iqbal, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Sikandar Azam, Chaudahry Talat Mahmood and Mian Tanveer Ahmad etc.