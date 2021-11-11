UrduPoint.com

Mercantile Exports Increase 24.7%, Services Exports 23.2%

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:29 PM

Mercantile exports increase 24.7%, services exports 23.2%

The country's mercantile exports witnessed an increase of 24.7 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22, as compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 )

According to an official Twitter handle of the Commerce Ministry, the country's total exports stood at $9.44 billion during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $7.57 billion during July-October (2020-21), showing an increase of around $2 billion.

The product contributes in positive growth includes readymade garments, home textiles, cotton fabric, rice, cotton yarn, jerseys & cardigans and synthetic fabrics.

The services exports also witnessed an increase of 23.2 percent to $1.572 billion from $1.276 billion during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, during July-September (2021-22) the IT exports grew by 42 percent to $635 million from $445 million last year whereas business services exports also rose by 29 percent to $394 million from $ 304 million last year, in addition the travel services exports increased by 72 percent to $141 million from $ 82 million last year.

More Stories From Business

