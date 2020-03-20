UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercedes-Benz To Recall 4,884 Vehicles In China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:06 PM

Mercedes-Benz to recall 4,884 vehicles in China

German car-maker Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,884 cars in China over safety concerns, China's top quality watchdog said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :German car-maker Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,884 cars in China over safety concerns, China's top quality watchdog said Friday.

The recall, filed by Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co., involves imported C-class, GLC and SUV vehicles made between July 24, 2018, and Nov.

26, 2018, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The airbag warning labels of the front passenger seats of the recalled cars are incorrect, posing potential safety hazards, the statement said. The recall will start on April 2, 2020. The car-maker promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China German Vehicles April July 2018 2020 Market Top

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

27 minutes ago

Jordan announces curfew from Saturday until furthe ..

5 minutes ago

UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Self-Isolates With COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Office of Russia Prosecutor General Demands Restri ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet sub-committee meeting on smog

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges Ulema-e-Ikram to guide p ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.