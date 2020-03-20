Mercedes-Benz to recall 4,884 vehicles in China

German car-maker Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,884 cars in China over safety concerns, China's top quality watchdog said Friday

The recall, filed by Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co., involves imported C-class, GLC and SUV vehicles made between July 24, 2018, and Nov.

26, 2018, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The airbag warning labels of the front passenger seats of the recalled cars are incorrect, posing potential safety hazards, the statement said. The recall will start on April 2, 2020. The car-maker promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.