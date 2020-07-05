Mercedes-Benz to Recall Nearly 670,000 Cars in China Over Engine Oil Leak - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles company will recall nearly 668,954 cars from the Chinese market due to concerns over engine oil leaks, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing the State Administration for Market Regulation.

According to the Chinese regulator, as cited by the media outlet, Mercedes cars of C-, E- and V-classes, will be recalled starting from December 18.

The possible oil leakage may be a result of the reduced sealability of the engine's high-pressure fuel pump and its low-pressure fuel pipe after long-term use, the regulator added.

Defective parts will be replaced free of charge, according to the news agency.