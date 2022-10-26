UrduPoint.com

Mercedes Says Plans To Leave Russian Market, Sell Shares In Subsidiaries To Avtodom Dealer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) German carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday its plans to withdraw from the Russian market and sell its shares in local subsidiaries, including the plant in the Moscow Region, to the Avtodom dealer.

"Mercedes-Benz intends to leave the Russian market and sell its shares in local subsidiaries ... to a local investor, Avtodom," the company said in a statement.

Avtodom, in turn, said that it intends to do everything possible to maintain the brand's after-sales service in Russia.

