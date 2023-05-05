UrduPoint.com

Merger Of SLIC With Italian Firm Will Do Better For People: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday said that the merger of State Life Insurance Corporation with Italian firm Dante Lab will do better for the people.

On the occasion of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dante Lab and State Life in Islamabad, he said that the lab is equipped with modern facilities.

Now State Life will also be able to work better with the efficiency of this lab.

Dante Lab is working in ninety-eight countries and will invest one hundred million dollars in Pakistan in phases. The MoU was signed by the Acting Chairman State Life and CEO of Dante Lab.

