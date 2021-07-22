UrduPoint.com
Merkel Disagrees With Claim That German-US Deal On Nord Stream 2 Was 'Gift To Putin'

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Merkel Disagrees With Claim That German-US Deal on Nord Stream 2 Was 'Gift to Putin'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel disagreed on Thursday with the claim that the agreement on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with the United States was a "gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"No, not at all.

It is aimed at securing a compromise on this project, which countries assess differently from the political point of view," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference, commenting on a remark by a reporter who asked if the deal means that Germany attaches more importance to Russia than to Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

