Merkel, Macron, Xi to Attend World Economic Forum Next Week - WEF President

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende said on Monday that WEF 2021 titled "The Davos Agenda" will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are faced still with the second or third wave of COVID. We also know that the recovery is taking time. We will have Chancellor Merkel with us to discuss this, and also President Macron," Brende said, adding that "this year, President Xi Jinping of China will be back in The Davos Agenda."

The WEF president said that the online meeting of the forum would be also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the meeting, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will also attend the conference and focus on "the way forward to fighting the pandemic."

WEF Managing Director Dominic Waughray said that US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry "would be making some remarks about the US position on climate change" during the meeting.

The virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum titled "The Davos Agenda" will be held from January 25-29. The participants of the meeting will focus on the issues of technological development, global cooperation, climate change, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.