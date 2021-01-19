UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Macron, Xi To Attend World Economic Forum Next Week - WEF President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Merkel, Macron, Xi to Attend World Economic Forum Next Week - WEF President

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende said on Monday that WEF 2021 titled "The Davos Agenda" will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are faced still with the second or third wave of COVID. We also know that the recovery is taking time. We will have Chancellor Merkel with us to discuss this, and also President Macron," Brende said, adding that "this year, President Xi Jinping of China will be back in The Davos Agenda."

The WEF president said that the online meeting of the forum would be also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the meeting, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will also attend the conference and focus on "the way forward to fighting the pandemic."

WEF Managing Director Dominic Waughray said that US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry "would be making some remarks about the US position on climate change" during the meeting.

The virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum titled "The Davos Agenda" will be held from January 25-29. The participants of the meeting will focus on the issues of technological development, global cooperation, climate change, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World China Narendra Modi German North Korea Angela Merkel January From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

38 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

53 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

1 hour ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

1 hour ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.