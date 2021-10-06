(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she did not rule out the possibility that Europe might be placing an insufficient number of orders for purchasing Russian gas, with Moscow complying with all its commitments.

At a press conference after the informal EU-Western Balkans summit, the outgoing chancellor said that according to her data, Russia is fully meeting its obligations under gas supplies contracts to Europe, whereas the volume of orders from the European side is open to doubt.

"Therefore, a question arises, if there are enough orders (for Russian gas) or the current high price is a possible reason not to order much? All this should be analyzed before the EU Council meeting in October in Brussels, and then we will get back to this topic," Merkel said.

Natural gas prices have recently skyrocketed in Europe. On Wednesday, the price exceeded $1,700 for a cubic meter of gas at the bid opening and was rising during the day up to over $1,900.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov with controlling the gas supply commitments. Gas is transported to Europe through the territory of Ukraine, under current agreements. Putin stressed that terms of the contract must be respected even though energy giant Gazprom's leadership said that it would be more profitable to ramp up gas supplies to Europe through new pipeline systems and to pay a fine to Kiev.