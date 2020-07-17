Merkel Says Expects Difficult Negotiation on EU Budget, Recovery Plan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said she expects difficult negotiations in Brussels as EU nations remain divided over a long-term budget and recovery plan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said she expects difficult negotiations in Brussels as EU nations remain divided over a long-term budget and recovery plan.

The first in-person summit since the onset of the pandemic on Friday and Saturday will see opposing economic realities of EU nations attempt to divvy up a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years and a proposed 750 billion euro recovery package.

"I have to say that the differences remain serious. Therefore, I cannot say in advance whether we can come to a result. I would like to succeed, but we need to face reality," she told reporters upon her arrival at the summit in Brussels.

Merkel, who celebrates her 66th birthday Friday, went on to say that compromises from all sides will be necessary to attain something useful for Europe. She also echoed French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that France and Germany are in agreement with European Council President Charles Michel's recovery plan and call for compromise.

"I expect very difficult negotiations," she said.

Germany, which is currently holding the European Union's presidency, has been engaged in frantic diplomatic efforts to secure a consensus on the recovery fund.