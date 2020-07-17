UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Expects Difficult Negotiation On EU Budget, Recovery Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Merkel Says Expects Difficult Negotiation on EU Budget, Recovery Plan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said she expects difficult negotiations in Brussels as EU nations remain divided over a long-term budget and recovery plan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said she expects difficult negotiations in Brussels as EU nations remain divided over a long-term budget and recovery plan.

The first in-person summit since the onset of the pandemic on Friday and Saturday will see opposing economic realities of EU nations attempt to divvy up a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years and a proposed 750 billion euro recovery package.

"I have to say that the differences remain serious. Therefore, I cannot say in advance whether we can come to a result. I would like to succeed, but we need to face reality," she told reporters upon her arrival at the summit in Brussels.

Merkel, who celebrates her 66th birthday Friday, went on to say that compromises from all sides will be necessary to attain something useful for Europe. She also echoed French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that France and Germany are in agreement with European Council President Charles Michel's recovery plan and call for compromise.

"I expect very difficult negotiations," she said.

Germany, which is currently holding the European Union's presidency, has been engaged in frantic diplomatic efforts to secure a consensus on the recovery fund.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Budget France German European Union Germany Brussels Euro Angela Merkel All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.