Merkel Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Must Be Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream 2 project should be completed.

"We spoke, of course, about the Nord Stream project.

It is legitimized through the new European legislation, we need to finish it. Germany and other European countries benefit from Nord Stream. Everyone is interested in diversifying their gas supplies, but this is a very important project," Merkel said.

She also praised the recent Moscow-Kiev agreements regarding the Russian gas transit via the Ukrainian territory.