UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Must Be Completed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Merkel Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Must Be Completed

German Chancellor Angela Merkel following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream 2 project should be completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream 2 project should be completed.

"We spoke, of course, about the Nord Stream project.

It is legitimized through the new European legislation, we need to finish it. Germany and other European countries benefit from Nord Stream. Everyone is interested in diversifying their gas supplies, but this is a very important project," Merkel said.

She also praised the recent Moscow-Kiev agreements regarding the Russian gas transit via the Ukrainian territory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Gas From

Recent Stories

Putin Talks Gas Transit Via Ukraine With Merkel, P ..

3 minutes ago

Economic uplift top priority of govt: Sanjrani

3 minutes ago

No Rift in economic team, Zaidi on two-week leave: ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Discussed Violence in Libya With Merkel

25 minutes ago

Ruptly Cameraman Safaa Ghali Killed in Iraq - RT C ..

25 minutes ago

UN lauds UAE&#039;s readiness to implement 2nd pha ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.