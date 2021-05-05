Merkel Says Transatlantic Partners Share No Common Assessment on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas project remains an issue lacking a common stance between the European Union and the United States, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"It is important that in the future we continue to exchange views on the issues of the Transatlantic partnership that may not immediately lead to a common assessment.

These now include the topic of Nord Stream 2. It is important for me that we have a common policy with regard to Ukraine and that Ukraine, above all, remains an important partner in gas supplies or transit," Merkel said at CDU/CSU conference in Berlin.