Merkel Sees No Tangible Progress in Minsk Accords Implementation to Lift Russia Sanctions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, addressing the national parliament , that she saw no sufficient progress made to implement the Minsk accords on the Ukraine conflict settlement to scrap Russia sanctions.

On Thursday, the European Union extended its economic restrictions against Moscow for six more months after Berlin and Paris briefed the member nations on progress made to implement the Minsk peace agreements.

"The situation is such that there is no ceasefire, there is no sufficient progress to lift the sanctions, thus I believe it is right that they are prolonged," Merkel said, adding that Berlin considered the economic restrictions to be "correct and right until the Minsk agreements are implemented.

In 2014, the European Union slapped economic sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Donbas. Russia has denied having any role in the fighting and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on EU states. Russia has also repeatedly slammed the policy of having sanctions relief be conditional on the implementation of the Minsk accords, stressing that it is a ceasefire guarantor nation just like France and Germany and not a party to the conflict.