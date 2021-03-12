Merkel To Speak At German-Ukrainian Economic Forum On March 19
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address a German-Ukrainian economic forum by video next Friday, her spokesman said.
"On Friday, March 19, the Federal chancellor will participate via video conference in the 4th German-Ukrainian economic forum," Steffen Seibert told reporters.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will also attend.
Gennadiy Chyzhykov, the head of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that Ukraine's small- and medium-sized companies viewed the event as an opportunity to break into the lucrative German market.