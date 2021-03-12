Merkel to Speak at German-Ukrainian Economic Forum on March 19

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address a German-Ukrainian economic forum by video next Friday, her spokesman said.

"On Friday, March 19, the Federal chancellor will participate via video conference in the 4th German-Ukrainian economic forum," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will also attend.

Gennadiy Chyzhykov, the head of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that Ukraine's small- and medium-sized companies viewed the event as an opportunity to break into the lucrative German market.