UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Speak At German-Ukrainian Economic Forum On March 19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Merkel to Speak at German-Ukrainian Economic Forum on March 19

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address a German-Ukrainian economic forum by video next Friday, her spokesman said.

"On Friday, March 19, the Federal chancellor will participate via video conference in the 4th German-Ukrainian economic forum," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will also attend.

Gennadiy Chyzhykov, the head of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that Ukraine's small- and medium-sized companies viewed the event as an opportunity to break into the lucrative German market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Chamber Angela Merkel March Market Commerce Event

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

58 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.