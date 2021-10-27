Merkel Told EU Leaders Russia Will Increase Gas Reserves In Germany's Storage - Reports
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia pledged to increase gas reserves in Germany's storage facilities, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.
At the same time, there is little evidence of an increase so far, according to the newspaper.