UrduPoint.com

Merkel Told EU Leaders Russia Will Increase Gas Reserves In Germany's Storage - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Merkel Told EU Leaders Russia Will Increase Gas Reserves in Germany's Storage - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021)   German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia pledged to increase gas reserves in Germany's storage facilities, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

At the same time, there is little evidence of an increase so far, according to the newspaper.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Same Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

PM says violence for political purposes will not b ..

PM says violence for political purposes will not be allowed

41 seconds ago
 Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Ministerâ€™s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Ministerâ€™s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

18 minutes ago
 Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

23 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

28 minutes ago
 Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote ..

ICCI calls for focusing on ASEAN region to promote exports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.