Merkel, Zelenskyy Note Importance of Reaching Deal on Russian Gas Transit - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call discussed the importance of reaching an agreement on future gas transit from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, Merkel's press service said in a statement.

"Chancellor Merkel today held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ... [Merkel and Zelenskyy] emphasized the importance of the soon achievement of an agreement on the future transit of gas from Russia through Ukraine," the statement, issued late on Wednesday, read.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have been engaged in talks on the new gas transit deal as the existing contract is set to expire at the year-end. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the most recent round of consultations that Moscow was ready to facilitate extension of the contract for the gas transit through Ukraine as an alternative.

In the statement, Merkel's press service added that preparation for the next Normandy Four meeting was high on the phone agenda.

"The chancellor welcomed the recent progress in the withdrawal of forces from the contact line. At the same time, she expressed hope that at the next stage following the withdrawal of forces from Zolote, the withdrawal from Petrivske would also be successful," the statement pointed out.

The long-awaited disengagement of forces by Kiev and Donbas militias started on Tuesday near the settlement of Zolote in the conflict-torn Donbas region, with the Ukrainian authorities expecting the process to take three days.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that the preliminary date of the next Normandy-format meeting on the Donbas crisis settlement, including Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, had been set and awaited final coordination by all the parties.