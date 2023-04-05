Meta and Poynter partner to provide fact-checking course for journalists in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Meta has partnered with the Poynter Institute to create a free introductory fact-checking course for serving journalists in the Asia Pacific region, including Pakistan to support journalists and strengthen and boost the credibility of fact-checkers in the fight against misinformation.

The course is currently available in 15 languages, including English and urdu, and is designed to be completed in 2 to 3 hours. Journalists, academics, and aspiring fact-checkers throughout the region are encouraged to participate, said a press release.

Composed of three modules focusing on fact-checking, verification, and debunking, the course will prime journalists on how to find fact-checkable claims, the methodology for fact-checking, and tools and techniques to assist in their journey.

Meta's Integrity Partnerships Manager for the Asia Pacific region Aya Lowe said that fact-checking is an essential pillar of our work to address misinformation at Meta, and we believe upskilling people in Asia Pacific with courses like this, is critical to help develop and strengthen the entire system.

"By partnering with Meta and offering this free fact-checking course to journalists, the IFCN is taking a crucial step in empowering individuals with the necessary tools to combat misinformation and strengthen journalistic excellence in the Asia-Pacific region," said Interim Director of the IFCN FerdiÖzsoy.

Meta and the IFCN are key partners that work together to support the information ecosystem through Meta's Third Party Fact-Checking Program.