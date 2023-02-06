UrduPoint.com

Meta Fails To Stop Work Conditions Case In Kenya

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Meta fails to stop work conditions case in Kenya

A Kenyan court on Monday rejected a bid by Facebook's parent company Meta to stop a lawsuit accusing it of exploitation and poor working conditions

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A Kenyan court on Monday rejected a bid by Facebook's parent company Meta to stop a lawsuit accusing it of exploitation and poor working conditions.

The case was brought by a former content moderator at Sama, a company contracted by Meta to review Facebook posts, and alleges that workers in Kenya were subjected to inhumane conditions, including forced labour, irregular pay and no right to unionise.

Meta sought to have the case struck down, arguing that the local employment and labour relations court had no jurisdiction over it because it is neither based in nor trades in Kenya.

But High Court judge Jacob Gakeri on Monday dismissed the request.

"My finding is that (the) second and third respondent shall not be struck from the proceeding," Gakeri said, referring to Meta Platforms Inc and Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd.

The judge said the companies were "proper parties" in the case, with the court now due to meet on March 8 to discuss how it will proceed to a hearing.

Meta could not be immediately reached for comment.

British-based legal activist firm Foxglove, which is supporting the case, said it was "extremely pleased" with the ruling.

"We think it's right that this trial be heard in Kenya, where the abuses happened," Foxglove director Cori Crider said in a statement.

Amnesty International Kenya also welcomed the decision, saying it was "a significant step that ensures the authority of Kenyan courts to protect and enforce fundamental human rights."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Poor Facebook Company Ireland Kenya March From Court Labour Employment

Recent Stories

US Initial Assistance Response to Earthquake-Hit T ..

US Initial Assistance Response to Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Syria Underway - Blinke ..

1 minute ago
 ‘Cooperation 3’ joint military exercise begins ..

‘Cooperation 3’ joint military exercise begins in Oman

18 minutes ago
 Resolving Gwadar issues provincial govt's responsi ..

Resolving Gwadar issues provincial govt's responsibility: Shahadat Awan

1 minute ago
 Over One-Third of Plant, Animal Species in US at R ..

Over One-Third of Plant, Animal Species in US at Risk of Extinction - Study

1 minute ago
 Pink Caravan Equestrian Brigade strides through Du ..

Pink Caravan Equestrian Brigade strides through Dubai streets

18 minutes ago
 Renault and Nissan hail 'rebalanced' alliance to b ..

Renault and Nissan hail 'rebalanced' alliance to bury tensions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.